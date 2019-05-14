Man accused of child abduction in Franklin County waives hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. - A Franklin County man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl waived his right to a hearing Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Thomas Dewald was brought to the Franklin County Courthouse in a Franklin County Sheriff's van. He did not appear in the courtroom, but was in a secure room where he spoke to his lawyer and waived his right to a hearing.

Dewald was arrested April 29th, accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl from her home in Washington Township. Police say he admitted to attempted burglary of another nearby home a few days later. Police say he also admitted to searching the neighborhood for children playing outside and for homes with no surveillance before abducting the girl.

According to court documents, strands of the girl's hair and large strips of black tape were found inside the room where Dewald kept her for several hours the day he abducted her. Police say Dewald's grandmother confronted him about crying sounds she heard coming from his room but he left for work before answering her.

Dewald is facing more than a dozen charges from the incidents including kidnapping, burglary, and indecent assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bail. His next court date is set for June 26th, where he is expected to enter a guilty or not guilty plea.