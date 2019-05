× 59-year-old man accused of exposing himself at restaurant in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 59-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at a restaurant in Swatara Township and refusing to leave.

Julius Harvey faces charges of indecent exposure and public drunkenness.

It’s alleged that on April 15, Harvey was under the influence and pulled down his pants at Ninh Kieh Restaurant.