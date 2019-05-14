AG’s Office taking over investigation into shooting of man at home owned by magisterial district judge

Posted 10:30 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48PM, May 14, 2019

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is taking over an investigation of a shooting that happened at a Harrisburg home owned by a Dauphin County judge, the county’s district attorney confirms to FOX43.

The shooting occurred Friday at a home on Lexington Street owned by District Judge Sonia McKnight. It’s unclear if McKnight lives there.

Officials said that a woman who lived at the residence shot a man that she had a protection from abuse (PFA) order against.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.