× AG’s Office taking over investigation into shooting of man at home owned by magisterial district judge

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is taking over an investigation of a shooting that happened at a Harrisburg home owned by a Dauphin County judge, the county’s district attorney confirms to FOX43.

The shooting occurred Friday at a home on Lexington Street owned by District Judge Sonia McKnight. It’s unclear if McKnight lives there.

Officials said that a woman who lived at the residence shot a man that she had a protection from abuse (PFA) order against.