Antenna TV honoring Tim Conway Tuesday night, all day Sunday on channel 43.2

Antenna TV is honoring Tim Conway Tuesday night and all day Sunday on FOX43’s Over-The-Air channel 43.2.

On Tuesday at 10 p.m., Antenna TV will run the late actor’s appearance on Johnny Carson from January 1986.

Antenna TV will be featuring a McHale’s Navy marathon Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., followed by Conway’s August 1979 appearance on Johnny Carson.

Conway’s appearance on Coach will be shown from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 12:30 a.m. Monday.