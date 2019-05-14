Antenna TV honoring Tim Conway Tuesday night, all day Sunday on channel 43.2

Posted 5:06 PM, May 14, 2019, by

TODAY -- Pictured: Tim Conway appears on NBC News' "Today" show -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

Antenna TV is honoring Tim Conway Tuesday night and all day Sunday on FOX43’s Over-The-Air channel 43.2.

On Tuesday at 10 p.m., Antenna TV will run the late actor’s appearance on Johnny Carson from January 1986.

Antenna TV will be featuring a McHale’s Navy marathon Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., followed by Conway’s August 1979 appearance on Johnny Carson.

Conway’s appearance on Coach will be shown from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 12:30 a.m. Monday.

