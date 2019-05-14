‘Ask Evan’: “Are there changes to PA motorcycle inspection rules?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Frederic A. He asks, "I was working on my bike and was talking to another person riding and he told me PennDOT doesn't want us to ride our bikes in the winter so they changed motorcycle inspections to every 6 months. I have always gotten my bike inspected for a year. When did they start this? When will they try this with cars and trucks?"

As a motorcycle rider myself for 40 years, I had not heard this and was also interested to see if this was factual. I reached out to the folks at PennDOT for answers.

When it comes to not being able to ride motorcycles in the winter, PennDOT says that is not the case at all. The only time you can't ride in the winter season is when a commercial ban on major roads is called for during a snow storm- which includes buses and motorcycles. At any other time during the winters bikers are free to ride.

As for what you heard about inspections being required every six months- that also is not true. Motorcycles just like any other vehicles in Pennsylvania are still required to be inspected once a year.

