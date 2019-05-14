Bill that honors local Marine killed in Afghanistan in July 2011 is heading to the governor’s desk

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bill that honors a local Marine killed in Afghanistan almost eight years ago is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk after unanimously passing the Pennsylvania House.

The legislation would designate a bridge that carries a portion of State Route 2087 over the East Branch Codorus Creek as the Sgt. Christopher M. Wrinkle and Tosca Memorial Bridge.

Sgt. Wrinkle, a 2001 Dallastown High School graduate, died in Afghanistan in July 2011 while trying to rescue his service dog, Tosca, from a barracks fire.

“Sgt. Wrinkle’s service and dedication to this nation should forever be remembered,” said Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), who authored the bill. “It was his loyalty and courage that he showed in Afghanistan when he ran into a barracks fire to rescue his service dog in a heroic act, laying down his life for his partner, that we commend, honor and remember.”