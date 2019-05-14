Bill that honors local Marine killed in Afghanistan in July 2011 is heading to the governor’s desk

Posted 7:14 PM, May 14, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bill that honors a local Marine killed in Afghanistan almost eight years ago is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk after unanimously passing the Pennsylvania House.

The legislation would designate a bridge that carries a portion of State Route 2087 over the East Branch Codorus Creek as the Sgt. Christopher M. Wrinkle and Tosca Memorial Bridge.

Sgt. Wrinkle, a 2001 Dallastown High School graduate, died in Afghanistan in July 2011 while trying to rescue his service dog, Tosca, from a barracks fire.

“Sgt. Wrinkle’s service and dedication to this nation should forever be remembered,” said Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), who authored the bill. “It was his loyalty and courage that he showed in Afghanistan when he ran into a barracks fire to rescue his service dog in a heroic act, laying down his life for his partner, that we commend, honor and remember.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.