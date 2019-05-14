TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 29: Head Coach Brett Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 29, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brett Brown to remain Sixers’ coach
TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 29: Head Coach Brett Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 29, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– In the midst of the aftermath of a painful Game Seven loss, questions about the job security of Sixers’ head coach Brett Brown arose.
Now, the team has quickly dashed those concerns, confirming to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski that Brown will return as the team’s lead man next season:
Brett Brown will return as the Philadelphia 76ers coach next season, managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN on Monday night. Harris, Brown and GM Elton Brand met today to discuss offseason priorities, including draft and free agency.