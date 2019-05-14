Brett Brown to remain Sixers’ coach

PHILADELPHIA– In the midst of the aftermath of a painful Game Seven loss, questions about the job security of Sixers’ head coach Brett Brown arose.

Now, the team has quickly dashed those concerns, confirming to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski that Brown will return as the team’s lead man next season:

Brown and GM Elton Brand are expected to meet with the media on Monday.

It is a pivotal off season for the Sixers, as the team will see over half the roster become free agents, including starters Gs Jimmy Butler & J.J. Redick and F Tobias Harris.

