Chilly and cloudy with a few isolated showers Tuesday, then turning drier through the middle of the week

STILL CHILLY, BUT NOT AS DAMP: Tuesday is still unsettled and chilly, but the shower activity is less widespread. It’s still a damp start to the morning, with misty and drizzly spots. There’s also haze and some fog. Temperatures begin in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Plenty of clouds linger through the day, and a bit of a breeze picks up. During the midday hours and the afternoon, isolated showers or sprinkles are likely, but it is noticeably drier compared to the last few days. Temperatures are a bit higher, but still well below average for this time of year. Readings reach the middle to upper 50s. Clouds partially break through the night. Temperatures are a bit chillier, with readings in the lower to middle 40s.

A BIT DRIER & NOT AS CHILLY: The middle of the week is much drier and not as chilly, but it won’t come without shower chances. Wednesday starts with some sunshine, but more clouds return during the afternoon. It’s milder, but still on the cool side for this time of year. Readings are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Some showers are expected through the night, and a few could linger into early Thursday morning. Then, conditions turn drier, and sunshine breaks out during the afternoon. This helps warm temperatures into the lower 70s. Friday brings more shower chances once again, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder depending on the timing. Temperatures hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend does look dry for Saturday, but some showers or thunderstorms could try to sneak in on Sunday. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with milder temperatures. Readings reach the lower to middle 70s. Skies are partly sunny on Sunday, and the rain chances return. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, with readings in the middle to upper 70s. Monday brings continued chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are back into the middle to upper 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels