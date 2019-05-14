× Eagles sign QB Cody Kessler

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have added another quarterback to the roster ahead of the team’s OTAs.

The team has signed QB Cody Kessler to a one-year deal.

Kessler, 26, is expected to compete for the backup role with QB Nate Sudfeld.

However, with Sudfeld being with the team for two seasons, he probably holds an advantage heading into OTAs and training camp, meaning Kessler could be in the mix for a third quarterback spot.

In six games with Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, Kessler threw for 2 TDs and 2 INTs with 709 yards.