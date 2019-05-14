Eagles sign QB Cody Kessler

Posted 6:54 AM, May 14, 2019, by

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Cody Kessler #6 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have added another quarterback to the roster ahead of the team’s OTAs.

The team has signed QB Cody Kessler to a one-year deal.

Kessler, 26, is expected to compete for the backup role with QB Nate Sudfeld.

However, with Sudfeld being with the team for two seasons, he probably holds an advantage heading into OTAs and training camp, meaning Kessler could be in the mix for a third quarterback spot.

In six games with Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, Kessler threw for 2 TDs and 2 INTs with 709 yards.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.