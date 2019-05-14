× Fire Department vehicle involved in crash while responding to a call

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Update: Northern York County Regional Police released more information in regards to a crash that involved a Dover Township Fire Department truck and another vehicle Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Davidsburg Road and South Salem Church Road.

Police say the fire truck, which was responding to an appliance fire, approached the intersection with its light and sirens on, and drove through it, striking the driver’s side of another vehicle that approached the intersection from South Salem Church Road at the same time.

According to police, the fire truck was to be facing a steady red traffic light as it went through the intersection.

A female, who was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle that was struck, was taken to the hospital for a moderate level of injury, police say. There’s no word on her condition.

No firefighters were injured in the crash, police add.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or via email tips@nycrpd.org.

Previous: A Dover Township Fire Department vehicle was involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon while responding to call.

According to fire officials, they were dispatched to an appliance fire just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. While en route, Rescue 9 was involved in a crash at the intersection of Davidsburg Road and South Salem Church Road.

The crew immediately provided care to the driver of the other vehicle involved.

The other driver was taken to York Hospital for treatment. The fire crew are okay.