FOX43 Capitol Beat: Senator Mike Regan

State Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland, York) joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel for this week's edition of the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Regan recently introduced the "PA Families GI Bill", which aims to give free tuition for 10 semesters or five years to children or spouses of National Guard members if they re-enlist to a second six-year service. A similar bill passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives this week by a 199-0 vote.

Regan, a former U.S. Marshal, also shared his thoughts on school safety and the possibility of Pennsylvania legalizing marijuana for recreational use.