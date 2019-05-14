FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Posted 6:46 AM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:59AM, May 14, 2019

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Megan Fraser of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Scott Ryan Kapp, (38 years old, 5’05” w/ Brown Hair & Green Eyes)

Scott Kapp

    • Wanted for 24 abuse related offenses, including statutory sexual assault and other related offenses
    • Has ties in Mechanicsburg, Lancaster, Philadelphia and Baltimore

 

 

 

2. Gerald Courtney Golden (36 Years old, 5’7” w/ Black Hair & Brown Eyes)

Gerald Golden

  • wanted for 3 Probation Violations including : Theft, Resisting Arrest and Forgery.
  • Also has a warrant for Fines and Cost
  • Has warrants from 2016 and 2017
  • Has ties in Adams county and York City

 

 

3. James Allen Stewart, (32 years old, 5’11” w/ Brown Hair & Brown Eyes)

James Stewart

  • Wanted:  Failing to comply with Megan's Law requirements
  • Last listed address: Crescent Street in Harrisburg

Anyone with information or tips on Golden or Stewart are asked to call Adams County Sheriff Office at 717-337-9828.

