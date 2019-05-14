× Fraudulent Hersheypark ticketing offer circulating on social media

Hersheypark is aware of a fraudulent ticketing offer circulating on social media and has reported the scam to Facebook, according to spokesperson Quinn Bryner.

Bryner says that a website prompts people to answer survey questions to receive four free tickets to Hersheypark. She adds that Hersheypark has seen a dozen or two reports across email, social media and through the Guest Services team since May 10.

The spokesperson advises guests to avoid the link and to not share it on social media as Hersheypark isn’t entirely sure what the scammer is gathering.

Bryner says that the best resource for tickets and offers is www.hersheypark.com.