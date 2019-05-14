× Harrisburg man sentenced to five years in prison for firearm offense

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that United States District Court Judge Yvette Kane sentenced Jacob Eddie Junior Pena, age 24, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to 60 months’ imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release for a firearm offense.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Pena admitted to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking on December 1, 2017, in Harrisburg.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of Harrisburg Police. Assistant United States Attorney James T. Clancy prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA