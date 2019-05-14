× Harrisburg University celebrates first-place finish at ESPN Collegiate Esports Championship

Harrisburg University is celebrating a first-place finish at the first-ever ESPN Collegiate Esports Championship that was held over the weekend in Houston, Texas, according to a news release from the university.

Harrisburg earned three wins over the weekend to become the 2019 Overwatch Collegiate Championship winner:

May 10 – quarterfinals victory over the New Jersey Institute of Technology

May 11 – semifinals victory over Maryville University

May 12 – finals victory over the University of Utah

The Harrisburg students earned scholarship prizing and a championship trophy.