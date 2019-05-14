× High school student dies following ATV crash in Perry County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A ninth-grade student from Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School died over the weekend following an ATV crash, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charlie Hall.

The coroner tells FOX43 that 14-year-old Brody Manatt was involved in the ATV crash in Perry County. The teen died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital.

The boy’s death is accidental, the coroner says.

Counselors and TeenLine counselors are available at the high school and middle school for students in need, according to a statement from the school district.