× Lower Allen Township Board of Commissioners accepts resignation of VP Jack Simpson Jr.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of its vice president, Jack Simpson Jr., Monday at their public meeting, the township manager tells FOX43.

Simpson’s resignation comes a little over a week after he was charged with simple assault and harassment. The charges stemmed from an incident on May 3 in which he allegedly punched a woman several times during an argument in the parking lot of a township Walmart.

Simpson, 53, is one of six Republican candidates on the May 21 primary ballot for the three commissioner seats. The director of Elections and Voter Registration in Cumberland County says Simpson’s name will remain on the ballot as the deadline to withdraw was March 27.