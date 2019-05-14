× Man accused of crashing vehicle in an attempt to kill his wife

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Londonderry Township man is accused of intentionally crashing his vehicle in an attempt to kill his wife.

Brian Runkle, 46, faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, attempted homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as numerous summary offenses, court documents show.

State Police were called to a crash on Londonderry Road near Newberry Road around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, troopers found a vehicle crashed into guide rail.

The victim spoke with State Police on scene. She advised that her and her husband were currently staying at the StarLite Motel. Earlier in the day, she said that that Runkle was drinking in which he left for a period of time and came back heavily intoxicated.

The woman continued, telling the trooper that that Runkle cursed at her and told her to leave or he was going to hurt her. She left and as she was walking along Route 230, Runkle allegedly struck her in the back of the lefts with a vehicle and told her to get it. She obliged.

While in the vehicle, Runkle is accused of attempting to unbuckle the victim’s seat belt and threatened her, reportedly saying that he was going to wreck the car and kill her.

The woman said that soon after, Runkle intentionally crashed the vehicle into the guide rail traveling approximately 40-50 miles per hour.

The woman added that she then started running down Newberry Road and called police. Runkle fled the scene.

Runkle surrendered to State Police at the StarLite in around 3:22 a.m. Tuesday. He now faces charges.