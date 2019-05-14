× Man allegedly drove erratically with family, threatened to crash vehicle with them inside

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Swatara Township man is accused of driving erratically with his family in the vehicle with him and threatening to crash it.

The criminal complaint says 35-year-old Christopher Stoner began driving erratically Saturday due to being angry over a family dispute. A verbal altercation then began while Stoner was driving when he smacked the cell phone out of a victim’s hand and then pushed her face and pulled her arm.

At that point, the victim requested Stoner to let her and the two other passengers out the vehicle. Stoner refused and, according to the victim, he reportedly said that if she called police, he was going to crash into a pole, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim advised that Stoner then went up on a sidewalk and nearly struck a telephone pole. She added that she feared for her life during that instance.

The victim and the two passengers eventually exited the vehicle. Police were then called.