Man facing charges after attacking victim outside White Hill Cafe, leaving him in the hospital with injuries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a victim, leaving him in the hospital.

Joseph Mendez, 24, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On May 10 around 1:30 a.m., Mendez arranged to meet another man at the White Hill Cafe in Camp Hill.

The victim thought he was meeting another friend there, but upon arrival, Mendez began kicking his car.

Then, Mendez allegedly pulled the victim out of the car and began punching him in the back of the head.

Next, the victim fell to the ground, and Mendez began kicking him in the ribs until another person pulled Mendez off the victim.

The victim went to the hospital after suffering injuries to the back of the head, ribs, and hand.

Mendez was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison.