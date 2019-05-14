× Man facing charges after prowling, lurking outside Cumberland County homes, resisting arrest

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after prowling and lurking outside people’s homes and resisting arrest.

Allen Gross, 27, is facing loitering and prowling, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana charges for the incident.

On May 14 at 2:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Carlisle Road for a reported suspicious person that was possibly attempting to steal a motorcycle or look into cars.

The resident told police that he had looked out his front window and noticed a person walking by his neighbors’ car.

Then, the caller heard glass breaking in another room of his house.

It was then that he discovered that his Harley Davidson, which is normally parked and covered in front of the window, was found uncovered and leaning against the window.

The caller also found that the window had been broken by the brake lever of the Harley Davidson when it was attempted to be moved.

The caller told police that the suspect was a short, white man that was wearing dark clothing.

Upon arrival, police located an intoxicated man, later identified as Gross, in the 1300 block of Carlisle Road in Lower Allen Township.

Officers had the caller drive by, and he was able to confirm that Gross was the subject he had witnessed outside his home.

When police told Gross that he was under arrest for criminal mischief and loitering at night, he pulled away and began to run from police.

Officers were able to pursue Gross and tackle him to the ground after a short chase.

According to police, Gross continued to thrash around and resist arrest to the point that he had to be carried to the police cruiser.

Once inside the vehicle, Gross kicked at the doors and slammed his head against the metal partition, cutting his forehead.

Gross was transported to the hospital and then to Cumberland County Prison, where he was committed due to not making bail.

Police believe that Gross had entered other unlocked cars in the area, and if any resident had their vehicle entered or is missing property, they are asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.