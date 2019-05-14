× Marietta man charged with thefts from multiple vehicles in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Marietta man is accused of stealing items from unlocked vehicles in Mount Joy and West Donegal Townships during the months of April and May, police said in a news release.

Jesse Forry, 39, reportedly admitted to the thefts Monday and faces three counts of access device fraud and four counts of theft by unlawful taking – movable property, according to police.

Forry allegedly stole victims’ credit cards and used them at various businesses throughout Lancaster County.

Police said that Forry was observed on surveillance photographs and videos during the purchases.

Forry was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $40,000 bail.