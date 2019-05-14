× Marysville Borough manager facing theft, bribery charges

MARYSVILLE BOROUGH, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — The Marysville Borough manager is charged with theft, and bribery after police say he used gift cards, provided by a Florida company for the purchase of borough items, for personal use.

State Police say that, Scott Weaver, of Enola, got Bass Pro Shops gift cards after buying products for the borough from Nationwide Chemical Products in Florida.

The products Weaver purchased were not asked for and were purchased in excess.

Investigators say that when the borough paid the invoices from Nationwide Chemical Products, Weaver then used the giftcards for himself.

The giftcards used were directly linked back to Nationwide Chemical Products.

Weaver has been charged with restricted activities – conflict of interest, restricted activities – accept improper influence, theft by unlawful taking, and corrupt employee, agent or fiduciary.