Man accused of mutilating Craigslist cats placed on house arrest; neighbors are concerned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Some people living in 20-year-old Kaine Loudazer’s St. Peters neighborhood told KTVI Monday they are not happy that he's out of jail.

“I’m surprised that he’s out this quick,” said neighbor Doug Custer.

“It has kind of put things into a tense situation actually you know?” said another neighbor, Tim Weber.

Louzader was arrested just a few doors down from them Friday and charged with animal abuse. Police said he bought dozens of cats and kittens on Craigslist, only to kill and mutilate them.

“It’s disturbing,” Weber said.

“I don’t understand what makes people’s brains work that way,” Custer said.

Louzader’s attorney, Eric Boehmer said he is surprised by this case.

“This kind of came out of the blue,” Boehmer said. “No criminal history, no previous allegations of similar behavior. He had good grades in school.”

Louzader worked at Mercy Hospital in St. Charles.

In a statement to KTVI, the hospital said:

“As soon as we learned of the charges, we immediately suspended his employment with Mercy. He has since resigned. He is no longer employed by Mercy.”

KTVI asked if the hospital is investigating Louzader's conduct with patients, but they didn't receive a response.

Boehmer said his client's mental health is being evaluated.

“He will be on house arrest,” Boehmer explained. “He will be confined to his parents’ house to monitor him, to keep an eye on him and will have a GPS electronic monitoring.”

The Humane Society of Missouri advised people adopting out pets to use extra care.

“The use of entities such as Craigslist definitely are not a good idea to find a new home for a pet because they do not vet the prospective new owner," president Kathy Warnick said.

The prosecuting attorney’s office told KTVI more charges are possible as detectives continue to investigate.