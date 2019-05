× One person taken to hospital after shooting in Lancaster city

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

According to emergency dispatch, the shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. on May 13 at an apartment in the 700 block of S. Lime Street in Lancaster city.

Dispatch said that one person was injured and transported to the hospital.

There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.