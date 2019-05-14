× Philadelphia Eagles’ home regular season tickets to go on sale at 10 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA– Today’s a big day for Birds’ fans!

Single-game tickets for all 10 of the Eagles’ 2019 home games (2 preseason games) are set to go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, with a limit of four tickets per purchase.

This year, the Eagles will open the season at Lincoln Financial Field against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, September 8.

Outside of their division rivals, the Eagles will also see the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks will visit Philadelphia this season.