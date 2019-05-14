× Phillies place P Edubray Ramos on IL; Robertson out at least another month

PHILADELPHIA– The injuries keep adding up for the Phillies’ bullpen.

The team has placed P Edubray Ramos on the 10-Day Injured List with biceps tendinitis.

Ramos, 26, has struggled to a 4.66 ERA in 12 games out of the Phillies’ pen this season.

However, with injuries affecting multiple arms, even the loss of Ramos will be felt.

In other injury news, P David Robertson has been progressing in his rehab from a forearm strain, but will not throw for at least three more weeks.

Robertson, 34, hasn’t pitched since April 14, and has only made 7 appearances after signing with the Phillies this off season.

Normally very durable, Robertson had made 60 appearances out of the pen for his various teams dating back to the 2010 season.

Now, that appears to be in jeopardy, as a late June return looks like the best case scenario.