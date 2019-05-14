Pirates place 3B Jung Ho Kang on 10-Day IL

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: Jung Ho Kang #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the Chicago Cubs on September 27, 2016 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have placed a struggling infielder on the 10-Day Injured List.

The team has placed 3B Jung Ho Kang on the Injured List with a left side strain.

Kang, 32, is hitting a lowly .133 with 4 HR’s and 8 RBI’s so far this season.

To replace him on the roster, the team has called up IF Jake Elmore, who hasn’t seen MLB action since 2016.

