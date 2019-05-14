Police investigate robbery that occurred at a bar in Harrisburg

Posted 6:53 PM, May 14, 2019, by

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Quigley’s Bar in Harrisburg during the afternoon hours of May 3.

Police say a patron of the bar walked up to an employee, struck him several times and stole the individual’s wallet from his pocket, plus $170 in cash.

The suspect is a black male between the ages of 25-30, approximately 6’2 to 6’4″ tall and around 240 pounds, according to police. Police add that the suspect is clean shaven, had a bald head and was wearing a grey and white t-shirt that had an “L” shaped rip on the back of the shirt, along with dark pants.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here. Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.