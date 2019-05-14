× Police investigate robbery that occurred at a bar in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Quigley’s Bar in Harrisburg during the afternoon hours of May 3.

Police say a patron of the bar walked up to an employee, struck him several times and stole the individual’s wallet from his pocket, plus $170 in cash.

The suspect is a black male between the ages of 25-30, approximately 6’2 to 6’4″ tall and around 240 pounds, according to police. Police add that the suspect is clean shaven, had a bald head and was wearing a grey and white t-shirt that had an “L” shaped rip on the back of the shirt, along with dark pants.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here. Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.