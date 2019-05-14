× Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was struck.

On May 9 around 10:10 p.m., police were dispatched to Greenfield Road and Oakview Road in East Lampeter Township to investigate a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, it was reported that a pedestrian was struck, and are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Ofc. Sanger at 717 291-4676.