Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Lancaster County

Posted 5:01 AM, May 14, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was struck.

On May 9 around 10:10 p.m., police were dispatched to Greenfield Road and Oakview Road in East Lampeter Township to investigate a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, it was reported that a pedestrian was struck, and are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Ofc. Sanger at 717 291-4676.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.