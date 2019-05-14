× Police searching for suspect who stole over $400 of drinks from CVS Pharmacy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the pictured suspect who stole large quantities of beverages, totaling over $400, on three different occasions from a CVS store.

The suspect stole drinks, including soda and energy drinks, from the CVS Pharmacy in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township, on the three following occasions:

April 1 at 10:50 a.m. – 28 cases of assorted soda taken, valued at $180.92

April 4 at 1:00 p.m. – 22 cases of assorted soda taken, valued at $138.38

May 6 at 3:45 p.m. – 12 cases of energy drinks taken, valued at $108.48

Anyone who knows the identity of the above pictured suspect is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.