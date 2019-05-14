Police searching for suspects after armed robbery of Sheetz in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two suspects following the armed robbery of a Sheetz store.

On May 13 around 11:20 p.m., two suspects entered the Sheetz store in the 3200 block of Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township.

A male suspect allegedly pointed a black handgun at employees and demanded cash.

However, both suspects fled on foot without receiving any cash.

The suspects are described as white men in their late teens or early twenties with thin builds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.