Police searching for Tracy Kroh; 17-year-old who went missing in 1989

HALIFAX, Pa. -Police searched a property in Halifax Township, Dauphin County for the remains of Tracy Kroh for the second day in a row Tuesday. She was 17-years-old when she went missing in 1989. Investigators said this is the closest they've been to solving the decades-old case in 30 years.

Kroh was last seen at the Alex Acres trailer park off of route 147 in Halifax, Dauphin County at 10 p.m. on August 5th, 1989. She was going to visit her sister and brother-in-law who lived there, but they weren't home. She dropped off a barbecue grill and some grocery store coupons on their front steps.

Kroh never arrived back at her home in Millersburg. The trailer park was about seven miles west of her home. Her parents thought she had spent the night there.

Kroh's car, a blue-striped white 1971 Mercury Comet was located at the town square in Millersburg the next evening. Her belongings were not inside and there was no sign of her.

Four years later, parts of Kroh's wallet, including her ID, was found in an area along Wiconsico Creek in Washington Township, nine miles away from Millersburg.

According to investigators, Kroh was shy and didn't have a history of running away from home, which is why they believe she was abducted.

"I can't talk about specifics but we have - a couple things came together," Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, said. "And we're using new technology and we're using new leads to bring us, hopefully, to a resolution. We've had briefings and we've talked about how great it would be to bring closure to this family."

Chardo would not comment on a suspect or a person of interest.

Before investigators wrapped up their search, they passed out flyers, with information leading to a cash reward. Call or text tips to 717-645-3275. Callers can remain anonymous.