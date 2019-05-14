× Raptors, Leonard sink Sixers on buzzer-beater in Game Seven

TORONTO– The season couldn’t have ended more painfully for the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors, led by F Kawhi Leonard, ended Philadelphia’s season with a 92-90 victory in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

To secure the victory, Leonard, who led all players with 41 points, nailed a deep fade away two point shot over the outstretched hand of C Joel Embiid.

The loss ends a second straight season in the second round of the playoffs for the Sixers.