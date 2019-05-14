TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) watches from the corner as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) squats down and sticks out his tongue waiting for the ball to drop for Raptors to win. Toronto Raptors guard Jordan Loyd (8) (in cities) starts the celebration. Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers in2nd half action of Round 2, Game 7 of NBA playoff play at Scotiabank Arena. . Toronto Star/Rick Madonik (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Raptors, Leonard sink Sixers on buzzer-beater in Game Seven
TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) watches from the corner as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) squats down and sticks out his tongue waiting for the ball to drop for Raptors to win. Toronto Raptors guard Jordan Loyd (8) (in cities) starts the celebration. Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers in2nd half action of Round 2, Game 7 of NBA playoff play at Scotiabank Arena. . Toronto Star/Rick Madonik (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
TORONTO– The season couldn’t have ended more painfully for the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors, led by F Kawhi Leonard, ended Philadelphia’s season with a 92-90 victory in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
To secure the victory, Leonard, who led all players with 41 points, nailed a deep fade away two point shot over the outstretched hand of C Joel Embiid.