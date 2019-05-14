× Sixers’ C Joel Embiid becomes registered owner of the trademark for “The Process”

PHILADELPHIA– “The Process” has taken another turn.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Sixers’ C Joel Embiid has become the registered owner of the trademark for “The Process” via the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Embiid, 24, is apart of “The Process” that the Philadelphia 76ers took five years ago, in which the main goal was to lose games in order to secure high draft picks and free up cap space.

However, as one of the main pieces of the core that came from those losing seasons, Embiid and “The Process” took on a life of its own, with Sixers’ fans chanting “Trust the Process” and different “Process” memorabilia being sold.

Now, Embiid will be due a cut of anything “The Process.”