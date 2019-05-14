Spotty Tuesday showers, warmer temperatures and rain chances later in the week

A QUIETER, COOL TUESDAY: Cool conditions persist once more for Tuesday. Spotty showers in the afternoon will persist. Not everyone will see rain today, but we all have the same low chance. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies continue with highs only reaching the mid-50s. Occasionally breezy conditions with gusts up to 15MPH will be the norm. Morning lows dip into the upper-30s and low-40s overnight tonight.

WARMING UP, A BIT OF DRY TIME: Skies clear a bit heading into Wednesday. A mostly dry day with highs jumping back into the low-to-mid 70s will be the norm. We’ll see much more sunshine under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A late shower will be possible heading into the midnight hour and continuing into Thursday morning. Drying out for Thursday afternoon, highs again reach the low-70s.

ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE: A higher rain chances moves in Friday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Any thunderstorm activity gives way to a quiet and warmer Saturday with highs just shy of 80-degrees. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the late part of the weekend and starting next week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann