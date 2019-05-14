Police: Texas man burglarized GameStop, hid in HVAC air duct above business to avoid capture

Posted 10:26 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27PM, May 14, 2019

GUILFORD TWP., Franklin County — A Texas man accused of burglarizing a GameStop in Franklin County over the weekend hid in an HVAC air duct above the business in an attempt to avoid capture.

Unfortunately for 47-year-old Anthony Turner, he was found after an hours-long search and according to State Police, fell from the roof and fled before being apprehended.

State Police were called to the business around 2:44 a.m. Saturday to investigate a motion alarm activation going off.

Turner has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, possession of instrument of a crime and resisting arrest, as well as numerous counts of summary criminal trespass.

