The Cantina York & Aviano’s Corner Trattoria in York City

YORK,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett checked out the new restaurant in York City called The Cantina!

The Cantina just re-opened for the season. In addition to our great outdoor bar that

everyone has grown to love we have now expanded to the inside so the party doesn’t have to stop for bad weather or colder months. The Cantina is a great place for friends and family to come and relax and feel like they’re on vacation. We’re offering tex-mex & latin inspired food- burritos, tacos, nachos, and more with of course, margaritas and other fun refreshing drinks

We also have live music booked every weekend-Duke Street Friday with DJ Cashmere featuring local music acts, comedy, & a DJ set, live music on Saturdays, and trivia on Sundays 5-7. Soon we’ll be adding Latin Night on Thursdays with a DJ!

Aviano’s coming soon next door to offer casual Italian-American food and gelato, espresso. Aviano’s will be a trattoria: a casual, affordable Italian restaurant. It will feature paninis, salads, comforting pastas, gelato, espresso, and more. Aviano’s will also boast a “Ten Under $20” wine bottle list. The restaurant will operate Tuesday-Sunday with morning hours for the espresso counter, and a full lunch and dinner service. Patrons will be able to enjoy Aviano’s and The Cantina in the shared, outdoor courtyard space that has gained quite the following over the last two years.

For more information about The Cantina/Aviano’s checkout the website at: https://www.thecantinayork.com

