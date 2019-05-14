× Two men facing robbery charges after falsely reporting stabbing in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing robbery charges after suffering stab wounds from the victim defending himself, and attempting to report the stabbings as random.

Amir Stith, 19, and Lorenzo Ames-Borrel, 20, are each facing robbery charges for the incident.

On May 13 around 1:00 a.m., police responded to Pinnacle Health Community General Osteopathic Hospital for a report of multiple stabbing victims.

The victims, Stith and Ames-Borrel, told police that they were walking in the 300 block of Lori Dr. in Paxtonia when they said they were attacked by unknown men.

After an investigation, police learned that the stabbing victims had actually attempted to rob another person, and the stab wounds were a result of the robbery victim defending himself.

Police arrested both men, and they are now facing charges.