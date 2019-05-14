Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with Lancaster City shooting on May 4

Posted 5:30 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, May 14, 2019

Jason Garcia

LANCASTER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting on May 4, according to Lancaster Police.

Jason Garcia is accused of shooting a 22-year-old Manheim Township resident during the early morning hours of May 4 in the area of North Duke Street and East Orange Street. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No further information was released pertaining to the individual’s condition.

The warrant is for charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and discharge of firearms in Lancaster City.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident or Garcia’s whereabouts should contact Det. Matt Odenthal at 717-735-3352 or via email: odentham@lancasterpolice.com. You can also contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913 or submit a tip by texting “LANCS” with your message to 847411.

