York City Police seek burglary suspect

YORK — York City Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

Police say the suspect broke the outer front window to St. Patrick’s Church rectory, located on South Beaver Street.

During the incident, the suspect cut himself in the area of his right hand and left a significant amount of blood at the scene, according to police.

Police note that the suspect came from the area of the Parkway Projects and left east on Hope Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234, the Detective Division at 717-849-2219 or Det. Anthony Fetrow at 717-324-6526.

You can also text information to “yorktips” at 847411 or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477.