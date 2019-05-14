× York man allegedly punched infant in head during altercation with another person

YORK — A York man is accused of striking an infant in the head during an altercation with another individual.

Bernard Lee, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault.

Lee allegedly attacked a woman during an argument at a home on Arch Street. The criminal complaint says that Lee began punching her — who was holding the baby — in the face and as she attempted to move out of the way, one of Lee’s punches struck the infant in the side of her head.

The woman then grabbed Lee’s hair but the two ended up on the ground in which Lee allegedly placed his knee on her neck, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman eventually got Lee off her and contacted police. Lee then fled.