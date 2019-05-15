After just one dry day, shower chances return tonight with warming temperatures!

FEW SHOWERS TONIGHT: Temperatures have finally warmed up into the 70s after a miserable and cold start to the work week. Clouds have cleared and sunshine has returned, for now. Clouds will begin to thicken back up tonight as a cold front approaches us from the northwest. The front will try to squeeze out some moisture ahead of it, but given that the atmosphere is very dry right now – it likely won’t be much to write home about. A few showers are possible tonight as the front crosses between 2 AM – 7 AM. Showers linger past daybreak in southern York and Lancaster counties, but the rest of the area dries out from north to south. Aside from a stray morning rain shower the rest of Thursday will feature mainly cloudy skies, but should remain dry!

WET PATTERN PERSISTS: One dry day is all we get from Mother Nature as more unsettled weather is likely to continue for the rest of the work week. Just a minor rain chance for Thursday in the morning, otherwise the rest of the day remains dry. By Friday, another wave of low pressure approaches us bringing renewed shower and storm chances mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. We look to remain mainly dry on Saturday besides a stray shower chance. A warm front looks to lift north of the area bringing some moisture along with it, but if that front gets held up, we will remain cooler and dry. By Sunday and Monday, a strong ridge really takes shape in the upper levels of the atmosphere and that brings plenty of moisture back with higher dew points. Chances for evening showers and thunderstorms thanks to thermodynamic instability should be enough to spark up some nice storms. Temperatures really warm up in the coming days as well!

WARMER COMPENSATION: To compensate for the unseasonably cold start to the work week, we will be bringing some unseasonably warm temperatures to end off the week! We continue to climb the temperature ladder Thursday, Friday, and Saturday warming slowly into the low to mid 70s. By the time we get to the end of the weekend and start of the next work week, it will be feeling more like summer than spring! Temperatures will skyrocket into the low 80s and we will keep those through the middle of the next work week!

Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann