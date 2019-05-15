× Chambersburg man accused of choking, pushing victim through glass window

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA – A Chambersburg man is accused of choking someone and pushed them through a glass window last week.

It happened on May 8 on the first block of Garber Street in the borough.

Police say the victim came to the station around 10 p.m. to report being attacked earlier in the evening. The victim told police during the assault Kyai Williams, 28, choked them to the point the victim could not breathe. According to the victim, Williams also struck them in the head and pushed them against a glass window causing it to break.

Williams is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. Williams was arraigned on May 9. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21.