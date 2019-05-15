× Coroner: Man dies following two-vehicle crash on West Market Street in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — Update: A man died at York Hospital Wednesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in York County, according to the county’s coroner’s office.

The crash occurred on West Market Street in West Manchester Township around 3:34 p.m. The roadway was closed for an extended period of time.

A vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and struck a truck, the coroner’s office says. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 3:53 p.m.

The condition of the truck driver and the passenger in the vehicle are not known at this time.

West Manchester Township Police is the investigating agency.

Previous: Emergency crews are on the scene of a “significant” crash that has closed West Market Street in both directions in West Manchester Township.

The road will be closed for “an extended period,” according to West Manchester Township Police, who are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the 4300 block of West Market Street. The crash reportedly involves two vehicles.

There are two ambulance transports at the scene, according to emergency dispatch.