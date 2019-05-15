× Cumberland County father charged in baby daughter’s death waives preliminary hearing

A Cumberland County father charged in his baby daughter’s death waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday, court documents show.

Jason Bugajski, 31, faces charges of homicide homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment, according to court documents.

Bugajski allegedly shook his 10-week-old daughter for approximately five seconds, dropped her in a bassinet and then shook that, the criminal complaint says.

Bugajski told police that his daughter woke up during the early morning hours of March 28 and he allegedly shook her because he wanted to go back to sleep, according to the criminal complaint.

The baby’s mother advised to police that she recalled her daughter screaming on the night of March 27. She reportedly told police that she looked over a bannister and saw Bugajski “handling the child in a manner rougher than she would.”

The mother, police say, then calmed the baby back to sleep before going back to bed.

Bugajski’s next court date is scheduled for July 18.