Delaware man accused of soliciting nude photos from 15-year-old York County girl

YORK COUNTY — A Delaware man is facing charges after State Police say he solicited a 15-year-old East Prospect girl he met online to send him nude photos of her.

Justin Ryan Slaughter, 20, is charged with sexual abuse of children, disseminating explicit material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and corrupting a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed by State Police.

The complaint states Slaughter, of Wilmington, sent pictures of his genitals to the girl and received nude photos of the girl in exchange.

The victim’s mother reported the illicit contact in January, and the victim spoke with police in March.

She told police she and Slaughter met online, and that he asked her to “date.” They had online conversations for a few months before the tone of the chats changed, and Slaughter began sending the girl illicit pictures, eventually up to five a week, along with videos.

He would ask the victim, “can I see you,” and the victim would send pictures of herself to Slaughter, the victim told police.

The victim’s mother eventually took the girl’s phone and discovered two pictures of a man’s genitals on it, police say in the complaint. She also saw a picture of the man, noting that he had facial hair, and told police she knew he was “too old” to be sending pictures to the girl, police say.

When interviewed by police in April, Slaughter allegedly admitted to sending pictures and videos of himself to the girl, and receiving nude photos of the girl in exchange. He told police he knew the victim was 15, the complaint states.