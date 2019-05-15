× Disturbing video shows woman pushing elderly man off Las Vegas bus; victim later died of his injuries

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Police in Las Vegas have released disturbing video of an elderly man being pushed off a bus, in hopes that witnesses to the March 21 attack might come forward.

The victim initially refused medical treatment at the scene, but later drove himself to the hospital, according to police. He died of injuries sustained in the attack a month later, police say.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, has been arrested and charged in the case, but homicide detectives are trying to track down witnesses who were on the bus at the time of the attack.

Video of the incident appears below. Warning: the video is disturbing.