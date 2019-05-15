Dry, warmer Wednesday before more rain chances move in to finish the week

THE RETURN OF SUNSHINE: A chilly morning start in the 40s gives way to beautiful afternoon temperatures. Highs top out near the 70-degree mark with dry conditions. Increasing clouds take over late with a late evening shower into the overnight time frame. A few showers will last into Thursday morning with lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs reach the low-70s once again under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

MORE RAIN CHANCES: Shower and thunderstorm chances return on Friday. The morning starts in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the mid-70s with showers in the late afternoon and early evening. We dry out heading into Saturday with highs in the mid-70s once again under mostly cloudy skies.

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: Upper-70s move in for Sunday as thunderstorm chances increase once again. We move into an active pattern once more with warm temperatures nearing 80-degrees both Monday and Tuesday, but both days with thunderstorm chances and lows in the 60s. Stay tuned for updates on these storm chances as we get closer to time, but don’t put the umbrella up any time soon.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long! Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long