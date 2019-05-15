× Ford recalls more than 270,000 vehicles at risk of rolling away

Ford has recalled more than 270,000 vehicles, because they may roll away unexpectedly. The recall affects some of the 2019 Ranger trucks and the Fusion models 2013 through 2016 with 2.5-liter engines, according to Ford.

The affected 2019 Rangers have an issue with the transmission shift cable fastener. Those two fasteners that secure the transmission shift cable bracket to the transmission may have been improperly torqued and could cause the transmission shift cable to become loose. The transmission could then shift to a different gear. If parked, the vehicle could start rolling away unexpectedly.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S15.

The affected 2013-2016 Fusion vehicles have a shifter cable bushing issue that could cause the same rolling away issue as the Ranger vehicles.

According to Ford, people have reported at least three rolling away incidents including one injury. Ford will investigate the cause of the issue and offer a free repair by a certified dealer.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S16.

For more information on the recall, visit www.media.ford.com.

Source: Ford Motor Company.